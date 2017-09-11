  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Cerro Gordo supervisors to consider another letter of support to change “master matrix”

September 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting tomorrow will consider signing another letter of support to make rule changes to the way the state decides approving animal confinements.

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement has been pushing counties to pressure state officials to place a moratorium on new concentrated animal feeding operations until the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “master matrix” system of grading new confinements is updated.

The supervisors at their April 18th meeting unanimously approved a resolution asking state officials to revisit the master matrix. The 44-question master matrix survey is used in 88 of Iowa’s 99 counties to evaluate the siting of permitted confinement feeding operations. Producers in counties that have adopted the matrix must meet higher standards than other permitted facilities.

The applicants must earn points on the matrix for choosing sites and using practices that reduce adverse impacts on the environment and the community, with producers having 50-percent of the total score and at least 25-percent of the available points in each of the three subcategories of air, water, and community impacts to pass.

The supervisors meet at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning at the courthouse.

