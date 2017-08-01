Cerro Gordo supervisors set public hearing for secondary roads policy

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today set a public hearing for later this month to establish a policy about the upgrading and reclassification of secondary county roads.

County Engineer Mary Kelly says the new policy would replace two old ones currently on the books and better be able to address Level B and Level C roads. She says there’s two ordinances that address those classifications. When the department received a request to upgrade a Level B road to a Level A, there was no policy established to refer to in addressing it.

Kelly says the new policy would also help address new rules set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in dealing with those roads after a federal disaster declaration has been made. She says sometimes when you find a design is not quite adequate and you want to upgrade a project to prevent a disaster in the future, FEMA wants to see a road maintenance policy in place. She says if there’s not one in place, they won’t reimburse you for those types of projects.

The supervisors scheduled the public hearing for their August 15th regular meeting.