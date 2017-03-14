Cerro Gordo supervisors pass FY 2018 budget

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning approved the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. The proposed budget spends just over $35-point-1 million, an increase of about $550-thousand when compared to the re-estimated current year’s budget. County budget director Heather Mathre says the county’s tax levy rates will be remaining the same for the next budget year. The countywide levy remains the same at 6.23314, while the rural levy stays at the 3.507 rate as it has been for a number of years. Mathre says 60-percent of this year’s budget is tied to public safety, roads and social services. She says 26-percent of the budget goes to public safety & legal services, including the sheriff’s department, the court system, and the county attorney’s office. Physical health and social services makes up 17-percent of the budget, with roads and transportation also taking up 17-percent of the budget. Mathre says when you look at your overall tax bill, you should learn how much of that money is being taken by which taxing authority. She say if you live in Mason City, 40-percent goes to the school district, 39-percent goes to the city, 17-percent goes to the county, with the remaining four-percent going to other entities. For example if you live in Lincoln Township, 55-percent goes to the school district, 38-percent goes to the county, two-percent goes to Lincoln Township while the other five-percent goes to other entities. The supervisors passed the budget on a unanimous vote.