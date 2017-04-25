Cerro Gordo supervisors approve water line repair work to be done on a weekend

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved a change order in repairing a water line at the courthouse, moving the work to a weekend to avoid impacting normal operations of the court system during normal business hours. The supervisors two weeks ago approved a motion to accept a bid from McKiness Excavating in the amount of $11,417, with the provision that the work be done on a weekend if the cost did not exceed 10-percent higher than the original bid. County administrative officer Tom Drzycimski reported back to the supervisors today that amount would be $13,807, or about 21-percent higher. He says McKiness will do the work on a Saturday and Sunday, with work possibly finishing up on a Monday if needed, to replace the water line through the basement wall and replace a four-inch valve that most likely dates back to when that portion of the building was constructed in 1936.

Supervisor Tim Latham says it makes sense to do the work on a weekend after discussing how much of a burden could be placed on the court system if the work was done during the week. He says he made a trip around the courthouse, and when he went up to second floor to court services, and learned that it would have an impact on any trials that were going on during that time.

Latham says there’s the potential for a number of key trials being held at the courthouse in the near future, and those should not be interrupted if at all possible. He says, “For the court systems, they’ve got a murder trial coming up, possibly an attempted murder and another murder trial, it makes it pretty inconvenient to have the water off and people not being able to use it during the time that sessions are in session.”

The supervisors unanimously approved the motion on the work order changes.