Cerro Gordo supervisors approve collective bargaining agreements

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved five-year collective bargaining agreements with the county’s employees in the sheriff’s department, courthouse employees and road workers. Wages for the sheriff’s department employees and road workers will increase 2-point-55 percent on July 1st 2017, 2-point-6-5 percent on July 1st 2018, and 2-and-three-quarters percent each year for the final three years of the contract. Courthouse employees will get an hourly wage increase of 48-cents per hour on July 1st 2017, 49-cents in 2018, 52-cents in 2019, 53-cents in 2020, and 55-cents in 2021. County Administrative Officer Tom Drzycimski says having a five-year agreement as opposed to a three-year agreement helps the county planning future budgets. He says, “Generally over the long term, let’s say inflation increases substantially over the next five years, we’ve locked in pay rates under the contract with these three units.” Drzycimski says when compared to other counties, Cerro Gordo County’s agreements are right on par. He says, “Most of the agreements, the settlement rate beginning July 1 of 2017 are coming in at 2.4 to 2.6 percent range, so we’re right in that range.” Drzycimski the agreement also provides an advantage to the county when dealing with health insurance. He says having that flexibility to make changes if necessary or add employee contributions if necessary, depending on what the health insurance fund does. “Right now the health insurance fund is in good shape and we haven’t budgeted for an increase in premiums for the upcoming fiscal year, and if things continue as they are, it won’t be necessary to do that. However we have that flexibility to make changes after year two if we need to do so.” The supervisors today also approved the recommendations of the County Compensation Board to raise the salaries of elected officials by two-and-a-half percent starting on July 1st, with the supervisors amending the recommendation to freeze their pay for the next fiscal year.