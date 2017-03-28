Cerro Gordo supervisors amend FY 2018 budget

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning approved amending next year’s budget since there will be a reduction in the amount of funding for the county’s social services programs. County budget director Heather Mathre says the County Social Services Board met last week and approved a decrease in their funding, which will result in a slight decrease in the county’s overall budget. She says the way they figure out their funding is on a per-capita basis. She says they lowered it $2 per capita, which for Cerro Gordo County would mean $86-thousand-34. “When you compare that to our taxable valuation, it will drop our mental health levy 3-point-3-8 cents, so that will be a reduction in the mental health levy for our county. Mathre says with that decision, the supervisors needed to amend the upcoming year’s budget. She says the CSS Board is requesting all of the county supervisors in the 22-county region to reduce that levy within their budget, amending the budget so it can be re-certified by the state. The countywide levy the supervisors approved earlier this month was at $6.23 per $1000 assessed valuation, with that now dropping to $6.20 after the supervisors unanimously approved the budget amendment.