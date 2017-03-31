Cerro Gordo falls 18 places in new county health rankings

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Six of the nine counties in the immediate KGLO News listening area saw their health rankings drop according to a new survey. The “County Health Rankings” reports measures the health of nearly all the counties in the nation and rank them within each state using county-level measures from a variety of national and state data resources. Cerro Gordo County saw an 18-place slide between 2016 and 2017, dropping from 52nd to 70th out of the 99 counties. The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health’s organizational development and research manager Kara Vogelson says health officials were disappointed to see the ranking drop that far in the space of a year, but they have hope to fix some of the outstanding indicators. Vogelson says that includes the premature death rate, which was the biggest change when compared to last year’s rankings. She says that’s the years for potential life lost before age 75. “So they calculate that based on anybody that has died younger than age 75, and we scored very high in that category. What we learned is a lot of the diseases that are affecting that are things like heart disease and cancer, unintentional injuries, intentional injuries, and chronic lower respiratory disease like emphysema.” Vogelson says despite the slide in the statewide rankings, the county did have positive numbers in dealing with reducing smoking and promoting exercise. She says the adult smoking rates have declined steadily over the past few years. “Trying to quit smoking is such a huge behavior to try to stop smoking that any movement in the right way is a really good indicator of people changing their attitude toward health. Another one is that we have a lot of access to exercise opportunities in Cerro Gordo County. Many of them outside with the trails and the equipment put in the parks. There are opportunities for people to get out and move a little bit more now.” Cerro Gordo County ranks 3rd out of all 99 counties in the clinic care category. Vogelson says it shows the high level of care available in the county. She says the county scores high because of the ratio of primary care physicians and dentists to people within the county. Vogelson says one area their department wants to concentrate on is the county’s growing rate of sexually transmitted diseases. She says with all the testing and information available, those statistics were a little bit disappointing to see. She says if people are sexually active, they should be responsible and get tested. Butler County is the healthiest county in the listening area, improving four spots to 8th out of the 99 counties. Mitchell County, which was second in 2016, drops to 10th this year. Area county health rankings 2016 to 2017:

County 2017 ranking 2016 ranking Difference Butler 8 12 +4 Mitchell 10 2 -8 Franklin 29 36 +7 Winnebago 32 27 -5 Hancock 66 33 -33 Worth 67 69 +2 Cerro Gordo 70 52 -18 Floyd 73 51 -22 Wright 77 74 -3

Sioux County in northwestern Iowa has the top ranking in the 2017 survey, while Monona County is listed as the worst. Click here to find more details as part of the Iowa report