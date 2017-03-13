  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Cerro Gordo County budget hearing Tuesday

March 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday morning for the county’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget. The budget hearing follows the vote by the supervisors in January to freeze their salaries while approving two-and-a-half percent increases for all of the other elected officials in the county. The supervisors meeting will start at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in the boardroom of the courthouse, with the public hearing about the budget starting at 10:15.

