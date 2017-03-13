Cerro Gordo County budget hearing Tuesday

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday morning for the county’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget. The budget hearing follows the vote by the supervisors in January to freeze their salaries while approving two-and-a-half percent increases for all of the other elected officials in the county. The supervisors meeting will start at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in the boardroom of the courthouse, with the public hearing about the budget starting at 10:15.