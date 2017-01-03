Cerro Gordo Conuty’s new supervisors sworn in (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County’s two new supervisors were sworn in this morning. District Judge Colleen Weiland administered the oath of office to new First District Supervisor Tim Latham and new Third District Supervisor Chris Watts. Latham says he’s proud to be sworn in as one of the new county supervisors. He says, “I’m glad the day has come and I’m ready to get started, and we’ll see how it goes. I hope to do a great job for the citizens of Cerro Gordo County.” Watts says he’s ready to work as a county supervisor. He says, “I appreciate the support that I’ve gotten from all the voters of Cerro Gordo County and I’m looking forward to serving the citizens of Cerro Gordo County effective today.” We asked both of the new supervisors if they thought there was a big learning curve ahead for them in assuming their new duties. Latham says, “I’ve got a big learning curve, but I’ve been learning all my life in business and things, so I think my business background will help me with that learning curve, but there’s a lot to learn.” Watts says, “Every day is different, but I’ve got eight years of going to the meetings so I have an idea of what’s going on, and I think it’s more procedural issues that I’ll have to work through. Looking forward to it.” Besides the two new supervisors taking the oath of office, Sheriff Kevin Pals and Auditor Ken Kline were also sworn in after being re-elected to four-year terms.

Listen back to today’s ceremony by clicking on the left side of the audio player below: