Cedar Rapids to appeal DOT camera ban ruling

Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – The city of Cedar Rapids will join Des Moines and Muscatine in appealing a recent judge’s ruling saying the Iowa Department of Transportation has the authority to order cities to remove automated traffic-enforcement cameras from highways and interstates.

The Cedar Rapids City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday to appeal to ruling.

The ruling late last month said the DOT has the power to apply safety regulations on primary highways, and that the right doesn’t interfere with cities’ ability to enforce speed regulations.