Cedar Rapids mayor reacts to gambling license vote

Bob Fisher

DUBUQUE — The second effort to bring a casino to Cedar Rapids failed Thursday as the Racing and Gaming Commission voted 3-2 against awarding the license on concerns about the impact for existing casinos.

Commissioner Kris Kramer ended up being the deciding vote — which Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett says was not a surprise. “She was never a supporter of expansion of gambling anyway, so that wasn’t the person that hopefully we could turn,” Corbett says.

He says they had hopes that new plans would sway a couple of commissioners who had voted against the license the first time in 2014. “(Jeff) Lamberti and (Rich) Arnold were the two that we thought we had the most chance of turning, and chairman Arnold did come our way, but unfortunately Mr. Lamberti didn’t,” Corbett says.

Corbett and the city had given full support to one of the proposals for a smaller casino downtown, and he says it is disappointing to see the effort turned down again. “You know last time we thought we really had a chance, a lot of encouragement from the Racing and Gaming Commission, and even this time around a lot of money, a lot of time was spent in preparation of these applications only to have the same result,” Corbett says. “They probably should have just told us from the beginning ‘hey guys don’t bother applying because our minds haven’t changed.’ So, it is a letdown for us.”

Corbett did not run again for mayor as he pursues the nomination for governor. He says the next mayor and city council will have to decide how they move forward with downtown development after failing for a second time to get a gambling license.