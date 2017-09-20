Card skimmer possibly used at Mason City credit union

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City police say they believe a card skimmer was recently attached to at least one automatic teller machine in the community. The North Iowa Community Credit Union confirmed through a social media posting this week that they identified through a regularly scheduled inspection that an ATM at their west branch at 4063 4th Southwest may have had a skimming device attached and removed.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says their investigation into the case started last week. He says they had a local resident call about some suspicious transactions on their bank account. That led them back to the ATM machine where they found evidence of the skimmer. “It’s something for people to be aware of. I think we always think this is Mason City and that’s big city stuff. It’s now Mason City city stuff. People need to be aware of what’s going on with their bank account, monitor that, and if there is suspicious activity, make sure you report it to your local law enforcement agency.”

Brinkley says it can be tough to detect a skimming device when it’s attached to an ATM. He says they wouldn’t have likely known what to look for at the onset had they already not been in the loop on what some of the skimming devices look at. “Our officers when they went out to look at the machine pretty quickly realized there was some remnant evidence of that being attached. Most people don’t see it. There are a couple of proactive things, we’ve reached out to a couple of banks and credit unions to put onto their machines to keep them from being re-attached, so we hope in the future to be able to prevent it that way.

Brinkley says banks and credit unions in the area will now be doing some closer inspections of their ATMs to make sure skimming devices have not been attached. He says he’s talked to some CEOs and owners the last couple of days and they’ve said skimmers are on their minds, and they are out to protect their customers. “I want to take the opportunity too to point to NICCU to say they didn’t do anything wrong. It was simply happenstance, they had the right machine for the people doing the skimming for their device to fit, and that was just chance I think at that point.”

Brinkley says if you feel that you see anything suspicious at an ATM, report it to the bank and local law enforcement.