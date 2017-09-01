Candidates start to file for November election, absentees ready for Mason City special election

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — With the filing period now open, candidates in Mason City and Clear Lake are starting to submit their nomination papers to be placed on the November ballot:

=== Tom Thoma has filed for the at-large race for the City Council in Mason City. Thoma was a long-time employee of the Globe-Gazette and is seeking public office for the first time. He’s seeking the seat currently held by Bill Schickel, who has announced he’s running for mayor.

=== John Jaszewski has filed his nomination papers for the council’s Fourth Ward seat in Mason City. Jaszewski has served three non-consecutive terms on the council and was an unsuccessful candidate for mayor in 2003 and 2009. He’s running for the seat currently held by Janet Solberg, who has told KGLO News that she will not be seeking another term.

=== Two candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Clear Lake City Council. Incumbent Gari Hugi is seeking re-election to his at-large seat. Bennett Smith has filed for the Second Ward position currently held by Tony Nelson.

=== Absentee ballots are also now available for the special election on September 19th for the Third Ward seat on the Mason City City Council. An eligible voter may vote an absentee ballot in person at the county auditor’s office during normal business hours, or they can submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to the voter. Requests should be addressed to the County Auditor at 220 North Washington in Mason City. It must include the voter’s name, date of birth, address, signature, and the name or date of the election.