Canadian farmer discusses NAFTA at World Food Prize event

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa farmers are keeping a close eye on the NAFTA negotiations and so are Canadian farmers. Jake Leguee farms with his family in the province of Saskatchewan in western Canada. He took part in a Global Farmer Roundtable, one of the World Food Prize events this week in Des Moines.

Leguee says the termination of NAFTA would be devastating for Canadian farmers. “Most of what we produce is exported and certainly a big part of the exports go to the U.S. The U.S. has a lot larger population than we do and cancellation of the NAFTA agreement would impact Canada greatly,” Leguee said. “It’s a critical issue for us.”

Leguee is not opposed to a “modernization” of NAFTA, but said President Trump’s constant threats to tear up the agreement are a bit unnerving. “I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing to open up the free trade agreement for fresh negotiation. It’s been around quite a long time and there are a lot of things that could modernized in it,” Leguee said. “But, the uncertainty is a real problem in Canada.”

Leguee hopes “cooler heads will prevail” and negotiators will come up with a new and improved agreement. Leguee’s family grows several crops including canola, wheat, peas and soybeans.