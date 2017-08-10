Cambrex announces expansion in Charles City

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Cambrex has announced a major expansion of their Charles City facility.

The pharmaceutical company has announced a $24 million project that would add 4500 square feet of production area that would include reactor vessels ranging from 200 to 1000 gallons. The company says the project will also reconfigure their existing small-scale manufacturing area and create a single high containment building to support early stage development.

Chief Operating Officer Shawn Cavanagh says the expansion is in line with the company’s commitment to their ongoing investment in small molecule manufacturing, as well as responding to the rising number of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients that require specialized handling due to potency and toxicity.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2019. Cambrex opened a $50 million, 7500 square foot facility in Charles City in 2016.