Businessman Hubbell enters governor’s race

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa businessman Fred Hubbell says he’s considering a run for governor in 2018.

Hubbell, a Democrat, announced Tuesday the launch of an exploratory campaign. It will allow him to travel the state and raise money.

The 66-year-old Hubbell has never been elected to public office. He formerly led Equitable Life Insurance Company of Iowa, which was formed by his family. The Hubbell name has deep roots in Iowa, with multiple business ventures including real estate. Hubbell is also known as a philanthropist and campaign donor.

The Democratic field for governor has grown in recent weeks. It includes former party chairwoman Andy McGuire, state Rep. Todd Prichard and state Sen. Nate Boulton. Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold and party activist Jon Neiderbach also say they’re running.