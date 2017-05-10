  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Bus driver cited after accident in Clear Lake

May 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The driver of a Newman school bus has been cited after being involved in an accident on Tuesday afternoon. The Clear Lake Police Department says they were called to the intersection of US Highway 18 and Buddy Holly Place at about 3:20 Tuesday afternoon after the bus rear-ended a minivan stopped at the intersection heading westbound. The bus had 25 students on board, but none were injured. The bus driver, 59-year-old Michael Ringo of Mason City, was cited for failing to stop in an assured clear distance.

Posted in: Local News

  • KGLO News on Facebook

