Buffalo Center man sentenced for pocketing money from Clear Lake business

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — It’s over two years in prison for a Buffalo Center man who pleaded guilty to federal charges after being accused of pocketing over $318-thousand from a Clear Lake business.

Prosecutors accused Richard Wubben of never turning over $318-thousand-485 after selling seeds, farm chemicals and other agricultural products for Titan Pro while working as a sales specialist for the company from October 2014 to December 2015. The alleged crimes were discovered in 2015 when Titan Pro implemented a new inventory management system to track the amount of products assigned to sales associates.

Wubben pleaded guilty back in April to a charge of mail fraud. US District Judge Linda Reade sentenced Wubben on Wednesday to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Wubben was also ordered to pay back all the money prosecutors say he took.