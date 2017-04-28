  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Buffalo Center man pleads guilty to federal mail fraud charge

April 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Buffalo Center man has entered a guilty plea in federal court after being accused of pocketing over $318-thousand from a Clear Lake business. Court records show Richard Wubben entered a guilty plea to a charge of mail fraud in US District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. Prosecutors say that Wubben never turned over $318-thousand-485 after selling seeds, farm chemicals and other agricultural products for Titan Pro while working as a sales specialist for the company from October 2014 to December 2015. The alleged crimes were discovered in 2015 when Titan Pro implemented a new inventory management system to track the amount of products assigned to sales associates. Court records did not list a sentencing date at last check.

