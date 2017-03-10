  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Buffalo Center child abduction trial delayed

March 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — The trials of two people accused of child abduction in Buffalo Center have been delayed. 30-year-old Daniel Smith and 29-year-old Ashley Machain are accused of abducting Machain’s biological children back on November 24th from a house in Buffalo Center. They children were recovered the next day in Fort Dodge. Machain and Smith were both charged with second-degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault while participating in a felony. Smith was also charged with driving while barred. Their trial was scheduled to start on March 22nd, but online court records show a continuance was granted on Tuesday, with the trial now scheduled to start on May 3rd. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Assault while participating in a felony is a Class D felony which would carry a five year prison term. Child endangerment is an aggravated misdemeanor which could result in two years in prison if convicted.

Posted in: Local News

  • River City Renaissance Hotel Proposals

    • Click to see information about the downtown hotel proposals

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company