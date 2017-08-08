Britt woman charged with stealing cash from resident of assisted living facility

Bob Fisher

BRITT — A Britt woman has been charged with stealing cash from an assisted living facility.

35-year-old Randi Chipman was taken into custody on Saturday. She’s accused of while being employed as a caregiver at the Summit House Assisted Living entering one of the apartments and taking cash from a resident’s purse while she wasn’t there.

Authorities say they set up a surveillance camera on July 13th after the resident complained about money being stolen, and police say that Chipman took marked money that was placed in a purse in the apartment.

Chipman was charged with third-degree burglary and dependent adult abuse. She’s due in court for her next appearance on August 16th.