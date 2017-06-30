Britt man faces multiple sexual abuse charges

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A Britt man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.

47-year-old Chad Bonner has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child in Winnebago County, and he’s also been charged with one additional count of second-degree sexual abuse in Worth County. His arrest comes after an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Winnebago County Attorney’s Office.

Bonner made an appearance before a Winnebago County magistrate on Thursday. He’s scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 7th. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, with each charge carrying a prison sentence of up to 25 years.