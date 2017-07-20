Britt man charged with carrying meth

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Britt man was charged earlier this week with possessing meth in Mason City.

Police say they stopped 24-year-old James Michelson at around 1 o’clock on Monday in the 600 block of South Federal as he was wanted in Hancock County on a parole violation. Officers say they found a plastic baggie in Michelson’s front right watch pocket that contained a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Michelson was charged with possession of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12-thousand bond. Michelson is due in court on July 28th for his preliminary hearing.