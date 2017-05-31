  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Bridge traffic near Iowa-Wisconsin border barred after washout, fatal crash

May 31, 2017   Bob Fisher

LANSING, Iowa (AP) – Iowa and Wisconsin authorities have closed access to a Mississippi River bridge because of a roadway washout on the Wisconsin side that led to a fatal crash.

Crawford County (Wisconsin) Sheriff Dale McCullick says another driver witnessed the washout and the accident around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday on Iowa Highway 82, which runs to the Black Hawk Bridge over to Lansing, Iowa. The victim’s body was recovered in his vehicle around 8:30 a.m. He was identified as 59-year-old James Walleser, who lived in Lansing.

McCullick says Walleser’s vehicle plunged into the washout chasm and then into river channel water east of the bridge.

Motorists who want to cross the river can go north to La Crescent, Minnesota, opposite La Crosse, Wisconsin, or south to Marquette, Iowa, opposite Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company