UPDATED — Veal receives two life sentences for Mason City murders (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s two consecutive life sentences plus 25 years for the Lake Mills man convicted of murdering two people in Mason City back in November. Peter Veal was convicted in July by a Webster County jury of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He was accused of shooting Melinda Kavars and stabbing Caleb Christensen 25 times in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire Avenue in Mason City back on November 17th. Veal was also accused of assaulting Kavars’ cousin Ron Willis with a gun. Victim impact letters were read by family representatives during Tuesday afternoon’s sentencing hearing. Kavars’ daughter Alexandrea wrote about never being able to share any more time with her mother.

Kavars’ sister Melissa says if Veal had served full sentences on previous convictions that Kavars and Christensen would be alive today.

County Attorney Carlyle Dalen asked for the sentences to run consecutively instead of at the same time as a symbol of the heinous crime that Veal committed.

District Judge Rustin Davenport agreed with Dalen in making the sentences consecutive.

Veal was also ordered by Davenport to pay $150-thousand to each estate as well as over $21-thousand restitution.

