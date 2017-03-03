BREAKING — Veal not competent to stand trial for murder, could be tried at a later date (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in a Mason City home back in November will not stand trial at this time after a psychiatric evaluation shows he’s not competent. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire in Mason City. District Judge Rustin Davenport in early January ordered that Veal undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial. County Attorney Carlyle Dalen agreed with the results of the evaluation.

Judge Davenport says Veal will return to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for further treatment.

Dalen requested that the staff at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center treat the defendant in an appropriate way, and that there is an 18-month window to allow the IMCC staff to get Veal to a point where he would be competent to stand trial.

