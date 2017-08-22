UPDATED — Topeka Kansas hires Mason City’s Trout as next city manager (VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

TOPEKA, KANSAS — Topeka Kansas city officials on Tuesday afternoon announced the hiring of Mason City’s city administrator as their next city manager.

The Topeka City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a three-year contract with Brent Trout, with an annual base salary at $195-thousand. Wolgast in a written statement released after the meeting said that he’s delighted that Trout will be joining the city of Topeka, adding that Trout has outstanding credentials.

Trout has served as Mason City’s city administrator for the last 10 years and has 25 years experience as a city administrator in the state of Iowa with previous stops in Bancroft, Eagle Grove and Boone. At the start of last night’s meeting of the Mason City City Council (hear audio below), Trout thanked city staff for their hard work during this last decade. He says, “I thank the mayor for his leadership, there’s been a lot of things we’ve worked on together, and it’s been very important. Council members here, those I’ve been with for a long time…leading the way, challenging me all along the way, and those are the types of things that have led me to obviously be in a better position to do what I’m getting ready to do, and I appreciate it.”

Trout says as he went through the process of looking at Topeka, that community is in the middle of doing a number of things that Mason City is doing. He says Topeka just completed a strategic plan, similar to what Mason City is doing with the Vision North Iowa process. He says they are also doing downtown improvements. “I think those are the type of things that obviously helped me to be in a position to be able to go and pursue this job and eventually be selected.”

Mayor Eric Bookmeyer opened the meeting congratulating Trout, saying he’s been an effective community leader the last ten years. He says, “Right away when he got here, he helped us pick up the pieces and really did a wonderful job, he and his staff, of getting us through the flood. Of course in the last seven-and-a-half years, he’s really been, and his staff, been on a tear. In the last year he’s really grown into a tremendous administrator who provided us with just tremendous recommendations.”

It’s not been set when Trout’s last day in Mason City will be, but he’ll start his new job in Topeka on October 30th. Topeka is the capital city of Kansas, being the state’s fifth-largest city with a population of about 127-thousand.

Audio from start of last night’s City Council meeting in Mason City

Video of Topeka City Council meeting approving Trout as the new city manager