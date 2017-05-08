BREAKING — Toney found guilty of attempted murder (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

That’s District Judge Colleen Weiland as she reads the verdict from an eight man-four woman jury, convicted Revell Toney of attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. The 19-year-old Mason City man was charged after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney is accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. The defense claimed diminished responsibility in the case, saying that Toney was severely impacted due to a Xanax-laced drink that he consumed earlier in the evening. The victim’s sister, Jaleesa Williams spoke for the family after the verdict was read.

Williams says it was tough for their family to sit and listen to all the testimony being presented in the trial.

Williams says after hearing the verdict, the family will try their best to move forward.

Toney faces up to 25 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and another five years on the firearm possession charge. A sentencing date for Toney was not immediately set.