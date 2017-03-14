BREAKING — State must use cash reserve to cover current year’s budget plan

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — It appears officials will soon make a significant withdrawal from the state’s “rainy day” account to cover the latest state budget dilemma. A three-member panel of financial experts met Tuesday morning and reduced their estimate of state tax collections by 131-million dollars for the current budgeting year. After a previous round of budget cuts in February and with just three months left in the state’s spending plan, Iowa Department of Management director Dave Roederer says using the state’s cash reserve is the only real option left. “We’ll just have to work our way out of it,” Roederer says. Senate Republican Leader Bill Dix agrees with Roederer that additional budget cuts “are not reasonable” and state policymakers will opt to use some of the “hundreds of millions” in the state’s rainy day account.