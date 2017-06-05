BREAKING — Stabbing victim dies, murder charge to be filed

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The victim of a stabbing last week in Mason City has died and the man accused of stabbing him will be charged with murder. The Mason City Police Department says in a news release that 23-year-old Wraymond Todd died yesterday afternoon at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa where he had been taken for treatment after last week’s assault. 20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street at about 3:30 last Tuesday afternoon. Bowers was arrested in Britt on Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in a vehicle. The statement from the police department says Bowers will likely be charged with first-degree murder today. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50-thousand cash-only bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.