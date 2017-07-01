BREAKING — Search for Charles City man accused of murder

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Charles City Police are looking for 36-year-old Antoine Williams. On Friday at 9:46 PM, CCPD took a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Floyd County Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the investigation. Williams is described by authorities as a black male, 6-foot-7, and weighs about 250 pounds. A warrant has been issued for first-degree murder for Williams. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. He may be in a red 2006 Chevy Equinox with the Iowa license plate DOW 568. If you see him you are asked not to approach and call the Charles City Police Department at 641-228-3366 or 911 if you do spot him.