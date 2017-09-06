UPDATED — Petition filed to place urban renewal bonds for Mason City downtown project on November ballot

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A petition has been filed by supporters of Mason City’s downtown redevelopment project to place a measure on the ballot dealing with urban renewal bonds that will be necessary for the project’s funding.

The City Council on Tuesday night approved scheduling a public hearing for their September 19th meeting for the issuance of urban renewal bonds not to exceed $14 million to help insure that if a project goes over the projected costs, the city has the authorization to pay for the additional costs.

The leader of the “Mason City Says YES” initiative, Loni Dirksen, says the group wanted to give the city’s voters a chance to weigh in on their support for the project. She says she feels strongly that the residents should be given an opportunity to vote on important measures that help the city grow and prosper. “I learned there was a quirk where the council was not able to put the referendum on the ballot itself, so I decided to have our group do it ourselves.”

Dirksen says she believes there’s a large amount of support in the community for the project. She says they’re all excited to be able to vote for the project in November. “It’s definitely going to be a great project, just like the Vision Iowa project, to help our community grow.”

Dirksen says they’ll be setting up opportunities in the near future to help better educate the public about the project. She says it’s important when people go to vote that they make an educated choice. “We are going to be trying to have informational forums and get a lot of information out there to educate people before they vote.”

The Iowa Economic Development Authority originally pre-approved about $7 million in state funding to help leverage a $36 million project that includes a multi-purpose center that would house a hockey arena, a performing arts pavilion on the Federal Avenue Plaza, renovations to Music Man Square to convert it into a conference center, a skywalk connecting Music Man Square to a new 106-room hotel to be placed in the eastern part of the Southbridge Mall parking lot, and a new Meredith Willson Museum.

The petition signed by 179 voters was turned in this morning to City Hall, with the minimum amount of verified signatures needed being 74.