BREAKING — Mason City’s fire chief submits resignation

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s fire chief has resigned. City officials confirm that Al Dyer Junior has submitted a letter of resignation to the city. Dyer was placed on paid administrative leave on November 2nd, but city officials have not commented on why that action took place.

Dyer started his tenure as the city’s fire chief in November of last year. He was one of four finalists for the position after the retirement of Bob Platts. Prior to coming to Mason City, he had served in the Lincoln Park Michigan fire department for 22 years, including two years as the department’ chief.