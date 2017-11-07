  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

BREAKING — Double homicide in Mason City, authorities looking for suspect

November 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities are looking for a Mason City man after a double homicide this morning in Mason City. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says shortly before 7:45 AM, police conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of 27th Southwest, and upon making entry into the residence, officers found two bodies. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Codie Michael Matz, a 25-year-old white male. He’s wanted as a material witness in the investigation. Police say Matz may be armed and suicidal. Law enforcement officials believe Matz is operating a dark green 1996 Chrysler Sebring, with an Iowa license plate of LE007. Matz was last seen in the Mason City area at around 8 o’clock this morning. Anybody with information about Matz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mason City police at 421-3636.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company