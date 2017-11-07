BREAKING — Double homicide in Mason City, authorities looking for suspect

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities are looking for a Mason City man after a double homicide this morning in Mason City. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says shortly before 7:45 AM, police conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of 27th Southwest, and upon making entry into the residence, officers found two bodies. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Codie Michael Matz, a 25-year-old white male. He’s wanted as a material witness in the investigation. Police say Matz may be armed and suicidal. Law enforcement officials believe Matz is operating a dark green 1996 Chrysler Sebring, with an Iowa license plate of LE007. Matz was last seen in the Mason City area at around 8 o’clock this morning. Anybody with information about Matz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mason City police at 421-3636.