BREAKING — Details released on Mason City fire chief resignation

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The former Mason City fire chief has entered into an agreement with the city in which he will not sue the city in exchange for a severance package.

Al Dyer was originally placed on paid administrative leave on November 2nd for reasons that were not disclosed. After city officials confirmed on November 22nd that Dyer had submitted his resignation, Human Resources Director Perry Buffington released the details of the agreement today. (see agreement below)

As part of the agreement, the city agrees to pay Dyer a severance package that amounts to the amount he would have been normally paid through January 15th. After January 15th, Dyer will be issued a final paycheck on the regular pay day that includes a payment for all accrued and unused vacation.

The city also agrees that if any potential employer contacts them about Dyer, the city will only provide the dates of his employment, his salary history, jobs held while working for the city, and the date of his resignation. Dyer in turn agrees to not file any lawsuit against the city and frees the city, city staff, and elected officials from any legal liability.

Dyer was hired by the city in August 2016 and was sworn in as the city’s fire chief last November.