BREAKING — Charles City murder suspect captured in Chicago

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Chicago police have arrested the man wanted in Friday night’s murder in Charles City.

The Charles City Police Department reports that 36-year-old Antoine Williams was arrested by the Chicago Police Department last night on a first-degree murder warrant issued after the incident that took place at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarksview Drive.

36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming, whose last known address was Mason City, died as a result of a shooting.

Charles City police say the Chicago Police Department does not have any current charges of their own against Williams. A vehicle that Williams was believed to be driving was located by authorities in Waterloo.