BREAKING — Alcohol, speed factored into crash that killed five in Mason City in April (AUDIO, PHOTOS)

Bob Fisher

Story updated at 2:45 PM

MASON CITY — The driver of the vehicle that crashed and killed five young people in Mason City back on April 10th was drunk and speeding at the time of the accident.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley provided an update today about the crash, saying that the blood alcohol limit of the driver 20-year-old Zachery Hartley was above the legal limit, and that the vehicle was going over 75 miles per hour at the time of the crash. Brinkley says the vehicle had been speeding at or near that rate for at least six blocks. He says they believe the lowest possible speed at the time of the crash was 79 miles per hour. The posted speed limit was 30 miles per hour. “We are not going to release Mr. Hartley’s blood alcohol level at this point. The only criminal charges that could have stemmed from this incident related to the crash were vehicular homicide charges on Hartley had he survived. At this point, because we will not be entering a criminal docket affidavit, we are not going to release that at this time.”

Brinkley says the speed of the vehicle made it impossible for Hartley to maintain control, as it veered off the road on State Highway 122 near Culver’s, hit a tree and burst into flames. He says upon coming to rest, the vehicle caught fire, which quickly traveled into the passenger compartment. “Officers who arrived on the scene were unable to open the doors of the vehicle to remove any occupants. They were also unable to slow the spread of the fire. The Mason City Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire and found that none of the occupants had survived the crash.”

Brinkley says the five had been gathered at an apartment prior to the crash and obtained alcohol, and that the autopsies showed there had been use of alcohol and marijuana prior to the crash. He says they know the five loosely were based out of an apartment that night. “On two separate occasions they obtained alcohol from a local retail establishment. The circumstances of those…that alcohol was stolen, it was not paid for. And so to that regard, holding people accountable, there isn’t a way to do that, in regard to how they got the alcohol. “

Brinkley says he believes it’s important for the community to realize and learn from what happened, and hopefully prevent something like this from taking place in the future. He says, “No one called the police to report erratic driving. Nobody called to report that there was a small event that people were attending where they were consuming alcohol. We didn’t have the opportunity to intervene, and I don’t think anybody else did either. At the end of that realization I think was that as a community, this is a challenge for us. If we think this is ok and we allow it and condone it by not reporting it, then we need to do something to change the attitudes and approach to socialization and events that are fun for young people to avoid having something like this happening again.”

Brinkley read a statement from the families of the victims, saying that they appreciated all those who have supported them after the crash, and they want help prevent future tragedies like this. He says, “Kids and adults alike, don’t get into a vehicle with a drinking driver, period. That message was pretty clear to us. Please don’t let this tragedy be in vain, think about the decisions you make, and don’t let this happen again here. For parents, be a nosy parent, know what your kids are doing and be aware. Know who they are with. Don’t be scared to talk to your kids about their decisions.”

Hartley as well as 17-year-old Donte Foster, 14-year-old Sydney Alcorn, 19-year-old Alex Wiebke and 18-year-old Roderick Lewis were all killed in the crash.