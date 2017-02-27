Branstad’s budget chief reveals $11.5 million more in cuts

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The governor’s office late Friday afternoon revealed details about more cuts in the present year’s state budget. The spending reduction plan legislators approved a few weeks ago directed the governor’s budget director to make another 11-and-a-half million dollars in cuts on his own. That plan calls for community colleges to pare another one-point-seven million dollars in spending between now and June 30th. The University of Iowa must cut one-point-two million dollars deeper. Iowa State University must cut nearly a million and the University of Northern Iowa about half a million. The state’s prison system will be required to make another quarter-of-a-million dollar cut and the Highway Patrol will have to cut its budget by more than a half million dollars.