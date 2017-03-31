Branstad signs ‘uniform’ wage, workers comp changes (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Governor Terry Branstad has signed two bills into law that have been priorities for Iowa businesses. The first revamps the state’s workers compensation system. “We had a lot of problems and the costs were going up and we’re not competitive with our neighboring states,” Branstad says. The second nullifies minimum wage increases approved by supervisors in four Iowa counties. “Different county minimum wages creates confusion in a county, especially for cities that are located in more than one county and we’ve already seen where some counties have gone to a higher minimum wage and some cities have opted out,” Branstad says. Both bills took effect immediately. It means the minimum wage is seven-dollars-and-25 cents an hour statewide. “Uniformity throughout the state of Iowa provides local governments and businesses with predictability and predictability is really important for business decisionmakers,” Branstad says. It also means new standards are now in effect for workers who get injured on the job. “This is something that I care deeply about,” Branstad says. “It’s something that I’ve worked hard…for over a long period of time and I believe in the long term it’s going to restore Iowa to the kind of competitive situation we want.” Critics accuse Branstad and his fellow Republicans in the legislature of pursuing an “anti-worker” agenda. “When do we start standing up for the common man and the common woman of this state?” That’s Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque. Senator Bill Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo, worked at the John Deere Waterloo Works for 31 years. “We’re in deep, deep trouble here,” Dotzler said. “This state’s got a real problem and the thing that we needed to be doing is supporting our young people instead of passing laws that are going to hurt ’em in the workplace, make ’em wonder about going somewhere else.” Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix, a Republican from Shell Rock, says legislators “needed to take action” to restore “fairness” to the workers compensation system and avoid lawsuits over workplace injuries. “It’s a major piece of legislation that also ensures that we have an environment where job creators in our state — manufacturers critical to our state’s employment and critical to the state’s growth in employment — can operate with the clear expectation and understanding that they’re not going to find themselves in court dealing with these issues and the unpredictable costs that are associated with that,” Dix says. Democrats also question the G-O-P’s commitment to the concept of “local control” since one of the new laws overturns the minimum wage decisions of boards of supervisors in four counties. Republican House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake says having a uniform, statewide minimum wage will be a boost to the state’s economy. “There are jobs when you create a consistency and stability and predictability around the state for the people that create the jobs,” Upmeyer says. Click on the audio players below to hear what Branstad said during the formal bill signing ceremonies in his statehouse office.

Audio of workers comp bill signing

Audio of minimum wage preemption bill