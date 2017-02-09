Branstad says thumbs down to proposal doing away with Daylight Saving Time

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Legislators hoping to change state law so Iowa no longer participates in daylight saving time have run into a roadblock. Governor Terry Branstad is against the idea. “I don’t think we should do anything that puts us out of sync with the rest of the country,” Branstad says. “I think that would cause a lot of confusion and problems, so I think really the daylight saving time issue needs to be addressed at the national level. I don’t think it would make sense for Iowa to do something that’s different from our neighboring states in the central time zone.” Because of daylight saving time, clocks had to “fall back” an hour this past November 3rd — and clocks will “spring ahead” Sunday, March 12th. Daylight saving time was created during World War ONE, to conserve the fuel used to provide light and heat to homes and businesses at the end of the day. Critics say daylight saving time isn’t saving much energy in modern day America and they point to studies which show productivity dips in the fall and spring as workers adjust to different sleeping patterns.