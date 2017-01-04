  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Branstad: It ‘makes sense’ for Iowa to consider voter ID

January 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Terry Branstad says it “makes sense” for Iowa to consider legislation that would require voters to show identification when casting an election ballot. The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday that such a requirement would ensure voters are valid and aren’t voting in more than one state. State officials do not track voter fraud statewide, but cases of fraudulent voting are exceedingly rare in Iowa. Branstad says the state Secretary of State’s Office is working with members of the Iowa Legislature to introduce legislation that could make changes to Iowa’s voting system, though details are still being sorted out. Branstad says the goal is voter integrity, though it’s still unclear if voter identification will be included in any proposed legislation. The new GOP-majority Legislature convenes Monday.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company