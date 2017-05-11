Branstad calls for voters to fire state’s attorney general, Miller responds

Bob Fisher

URBANDALE — Republican Governor Terry Branstad is calling on Iowa voters to “fire” the state’s Democratic attorney general.

“There’s an election coming up in 2018,” Branstad said this morning. “I think it’s time for a new attorney general.”

Branstad’s been criticizing Attorney General Tom Miller for issuing an opinion last week that concluded Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds doesn’t have the authority to name a new lieutenant governor when she replaces Branstad as governor. During an appearance at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale Wednesday, someone asked Branstad why he didn’t just fire Miller.

“We can’t fire the attorney general. He’s openly elected. You can!” Branstad shouted as the crowd laughed and applauded. “…Let’s get a new attorney that will represent Iowa and hte people of Iowa’s interests and just follow the law.”

Branstad, who has won six terms as Iowa’s governor, also mentioned Miller’s longevity in office as he urged fellow Republicans to defeat Miller’s expected bid for a 10th term in 2018.

“He has been the attorney general since 1978, with the exception of four years of Bonnie Campbell,” Branstad said.

Campbell is the Democrat who served as Iowa’s attorney general from 1991 to 1995.

Last week, Iowa’s current attorney general said Reynolds would have the title of governor when Branstad resigns to become U.S. ambassador to China, but Miller argues his read of the state constitution indicates Reynolds will have the duties of both governor and lieutenant governor when Branstad leaves, so she can’t name a new lieutenant. Branstad called that “convoluted” reasoning, since the constitution forbids the governor from holding another elected office.



=== Democrat Tom Miller this afternoon said he’s confident Iowa voters will reelect him in 2018 to a 10th term as Iowa’s attorney general. Miller’s comments come a few hours after Republican Governor Terry Branstad said he hopes voters “fire” Miller.

Branstad’s been blasting Miller’s legal opinion that Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds shouldn’t select a replacement when she becomes governor.

“On this issue, I’ve done what I believe is right and that’s always, in the end, served my interests with the electorate,” Miller told Radio Iowa Wednesday. “The electorate, I think, has taken their measure of me and they know that when I do something to interpret the law, I do the best I can based on the law, not on politics or any other considerations.”

Miller issued his legal opinion on May 1, reversing a statement released in December that indicated Miller believed Reynolds would have the power to name a new lieutenant governor once she becomes governor. Branstad said Miller “allowed politics to cloud his judgment” and a chorus of Republicans have accused Miller of trying to “delegitimize” Iowa’s first female governor.

“Despite the heated rhetoric, I made my decision based on the law, not on politics,” Miller told Radio Iowa, “as I have done on every attorney general’s opinion I have issued while I’ve been attorney general.”

Miller acknowledged his working relationship with the governor’s office is on a “bumpy road” right now because he changed his new legal advice on the Branstad-to-Reynolds transition, but Miller said to “change his mind once or twice in a few decades is not extraordinary.”

Miller was first elected Iowa’s attorney general in 1978 and he told Radio Iowa he intends to seek reelection in 2018.