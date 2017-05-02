Branstad appears in Washington for confirmation hearing (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — North-central Iowa native Terry Branstad was in front of the United States Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee today for his confirmation hearing to be the US Ambassador to China.

Branstad says he’ll work every day to promote “American values” if he’s confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to China.

Branstad says the nuclear threat posed by North Korea is a top issue he’ll tackle if confirmed as the next U.S. ambassador to China. Among those on the committee questioning Branstad this morning was Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.

Branstad says he “feels very strongly” about giving American cattle producers access to China’s market. China’s foot-dragging on importing U.S. beef was among the topics Branstad addressed this morning as U.S. senators quizzed him about being U.S. ambassador to China.

And Branstad says it was a cow from CANADA, not the U.S. that prompted the import ban in China.