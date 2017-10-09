  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Boy injured by gunshot from gun club near Nashua

October 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

NASHUA — Authorities are investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old boy near Nashua. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department says they received several 9-1-1 calls on Sunday of a boy shot at Apples on the Avenue orchard about one mile south of Nashua on US Highway 218.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Waverly before being flown to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. The boy’s condition is not being made available at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates the round that struck the child was fired from one of several shooting ranges at the Nashua Fish and Game Club at 3024 Addison Avenue, just over a half-mile away from the orchard. Staff at the club have been working with law enforcement and have closed the facility until further notice pending the outcome of the investigation.

The firearm and other evidence have been sent to the DCI Crime Lab in Ankeny.

