Bowers wins request to not have Mason City public defender’s office represent him in murder trial

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County District Court judge says a Mason City man who does not want the Mason City public defender’s office to represent him in his first-degree murder trial will have his request fulfilled.

20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th. Todd died on June 4th while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers and Todd were co-defendants in a 2013 case that involved the use of the Mason City public defender’s office.

During a hearing last week, attorney Letitia Turner of the Mason City office said her concern is that Bowers has stated that he does not trust her office because of his prior representation, and said the Fort Dodge public defender’s office had agreed to take over the case.

In a written ruling issued on Friday, District Judge Colleen Weiland stated that Bowers’ hesitation to work with the Mason City office is not unreasonable, and that his feelings have an impact on his ability to adequately participate in his own defense. Weiland ordered that the Fort Dodge office take over the case.

Bowers is scheduled to stand trial starting on August 8th unless he waives his right to a speedy trial. If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.