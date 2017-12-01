Bowers murder trial delayed until next May

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Mason City man in late May will not be tried until next spring.

20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th. Todd died on June 4th while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers trial was scheduled to start on December 12th, but online court records show District Judge Colleen Weiland issued an order re-scheduling the trial for May 21st.

Bowers back in July successfully requested that the Mason City public defender’s office not represent him in his trial since Bowers and Todd were co-defendants in a 2013 case that involved the use of that office. Weiland at the time ordered the Fort Dodge public defender’s office to take over the case, but in late August state officials announced they were closing the Fort Dodge office after losing two lawyers and the office supervisors.

Weiland then approved the Des Moines public defender’s office taking over the case, but Richelle Mahaffey recently was granted a motion to withdraw as Bowers’ attorney after taking a different job.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.