Boone man to plead guilty in Floyd County child endangerment case

November 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Boone man charged with child endangerment in Floyd County is planning to plead guilty in the case.

Authorities say 18-year-old Nathan Jacobson was taking care of a two-month-old baby on October 17th of last year when the infant suffered multiple bruises on the face and head, subdural bleeding, retinal bleeding and an altered mental state. Jacobson is accused of causing the injuries either by dropping, shaking and/or slapping the child.

Jacobson was arrested last December, being charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Online court records show Jacobson recently entered a guilty plea in the case and will be sentenced on January 8th in Floyd County District Court.

Posted in: Local News

  • KGLO News on Facebook

