Boone man pleads not guilty to Floyd County child endangerment charge

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The trial date has been set for a Boone man charged with child endangerment in Floyd County. Authorities say 18-year-old Nathan Jacobson was taking care of a two-month-old baby on October 17th when the infant suffered multiple bruises on the face and head, subdural bleeding, retinal bleeding and an altered mental state. Jacobson is accused of causing the injuries either by dropping, shaking and/or slapping the child. Jacobson was arrested last month, being charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. His attorney filed a written plea of not guilty earlier this week in Floyd County District Court, with his trial scheduled to start on February 28th. Jacobson posted $10-thousand bond on Thursday and was released from jail.