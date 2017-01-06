  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Boone man pleads not guilty to Floyd County child endangerment charge

January 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The trial date has been set for a Boone man charged with child endangerment in Floyd County. Authorities say 18-year-old Nathan Jacobson was taking care of a two-month-old baby on October 17th when the infant suffered multiple bruises on the face and head, subdural bleeding, retinal bleeding and an altered mental state. Jacobson is accused of causing the injuries either by dropping, shaking and/or slapping the child. Jacobson was arrested last month, being charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. His attorney filed a written plea of not guilty earlier this week in Floyd County District Court, with his trial scheduled to start on February 28th. Jacobson posted $10-thousand bond on Thursday and was released from jail.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company