Bookmeyer says he’ll not seek re-election as Mason City’s mayor (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says he won’t be seeking re-election this November.

With those words to lead off the annual “State of the City” message, Eric Bookmeyer let the residents of Mason City know that he would not be seeking a third term as mayor. Bookmeyer was first elected in 2009 and won re-election in 2013. Bookmeyer says a number of accomplishments have been made since his first year in office, but there’s still work to be done with the city’s government.

Bookmeyer says the council has vigorously pursued all opportunities to try to address the issue of the city’s declining and aging population.

Bookmeyer says the council has improved the way it’s done business over the past seven years.

Bookmeyer will have more comments during the “Ask the Mayor” program later this morning at 9:10 AM on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to his entire “State of the City” address by clicking on the left side of the audio player below