Bookmeyer: Knew at start of 2016 he would not run for another term (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says his plan all along was to not seek re-election in November, even after a roller coaster year of politics in 2016. Eric Bookmeyer made the announcement Tuesday night during his “State of the City” speech that he would not seek a third term. On today’s edition of the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO, Bookmeyer confirmed that his decision on not running for re-election was made at the start of last year.

Bookmeyer says he’s always been a person who has believed in term limits and thinks two terms as mayor is enough.

